This update sends old Samsung Galaxy phones into boot loops

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A SmartThings framework system app upgrade has reportedly trapped some Samsung phones in endless boot loops. The Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series are among the affected devices.

The boot loop problem we’re seeing can be caused by software upgrades, as system files can become corrupted when new files are introduced.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 are getting stuck in boot loops

Online reports concerning Galaxy phones caught in boot loops have been steadily increasing. Folks at Android Authority first reported the issue with customer concerns shared in Reddit posts, this issue appears to affect nearly all Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series devices.

Moreover, the report also suggests the Galaxy M51 could also be possibly affected.

Although there isn’t any concrete proof to suggest a cause at this time, one possibility being debated is that these issues may have been caused by installing a SmartThings Framework upgrade earlier. That makes some sense, given that the onset of all these bootloops coincides with the arrival of a new update.

Here’s the list of all affected devices reported online:

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy M51 (possibly)

The biggest issue the affected device owners are facing is that there isn’t a clear solution yet. Since there is no method to back up or retrieve data, the only solution is a complete factory reset.

There is no word about when or how Samsung plans to fix this issue. We advise following the official Samsung support forum and the Galaxy subreddits, as this is where Samsung would formally announce any solution.

If you own one of the devices mentioned in the above list, it would be better to hold off on any software updates until the issue gets fixed, just to be safe.

Do you have one of the above mentioned devices? Has it been affected by the update, or are you holding off on it? Tell us your experience in the comments, below, and drop us a follow our Twitter and Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news