Trump has shut down his blog because no one cared about it

In an unprecedented move, former President Donald Trump has finally fired himself. The blog, called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” has been officially canceled for good.

Trump’s senior aide Jason Miller told reporters that the blog has been officially nixed, with no plans of returning. The blog seemingly fell apart pretty quickly, having only been established about a month earlier.

Miller told CNBC that the blog “was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.” Not surprisingly, Miller failed to elaborate on what those “broader efforts” might be.

Trump initially created this website as a way to communicate with his supporters after his ban from other social platforms. Trump was banned from both Twitter and Facebook after the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol Building by his supporters. His Facebook ban is up for re-evaluation in a few months, but the ban on Twitter is permanent.

Unfortunately for Trump, it looks like his support wasn’t as grand as he thought. According to data from The Washington Post, Trump had 159,000 interactions on the day he launched the website and according to our data, at least 100 of those interactions came from the KnowTechie team mocking posts relentlessly.

Within two days, that number dropped down to less than 15,000 and never went higher. It looks like Trump couldn’t handle seeing such low numbers, so he decided to scrap the blog completely. In fact, one adviser even told The Washington Post that Trump was upset about how low his numbers were.

Now the only thing that Trump’s website is used for is to sign up for his email newsletter. The ability to get emails is definitely a lot easier than getting actual online engagement, so those numbers should look a lot better to former President Baby Hands.

I don’t know what you get from a Trump newsletter, but my guess would be that it’s just a collage of his various real estate holdings and golf courses. Either way, I’d bet there’s no unsubscribe option available, so be careful with your email address.

