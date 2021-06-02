Amazon’s Prime Day sale is returning on June 21 and 22

Amazon Prime Day is coming back. The online store’s mega sale is making its way back this summer after it was postponed last year due to the pandemic. The company announced this year’s Prime Day sales earlier this week.

This year’s sale is set for June 21 and 22. Before last year, the Prime Day sale generally took place in July. The sale is strategically timed to help boost the company’s sales during a typically slow period. The decision to move the sale back one month is to avoid the popular vacation period in July, according to a report from CNBC.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to Amazon’s plans for the summer. Instead, the company pushed the sale back until October, making it the latest Prime Day sale ever.

The sale was initially established in 2015. The sale is a great way to reward existing Prime members, as well as entice new users to sign up. Since its inception, the Black Friday-like sale has been a huge success.

Amazon’s sale has led a lot of other retailers to follow its lead. USA Today reports that more than 350 other stores promoted sales during Amazon’s Prime Day event. This makes for great, competitive deals for consumers, who the article reports will spend upwards of $600 during the Prime Day sale.

The company’s gimmicks have begun already. Starting today, if you spend $10 or more with one of over 300,000 qualifying small and medium sellers, Amazon will give you $10 credit to spend during the sale. So go ahead and fill up your shopping carts, this year’s Prime Day sale is shaping up to be a big one.

Just remember, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of most of the deals available on the site.

