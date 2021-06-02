Battlefield 4 is free for a limited time for Amazon Prime members

Amazon is boosting its Prime Gaming rewards with a super popular title this month. For a limited time, Amazon Prime subscribers can redeem a copy of Battlefield 4 on PC (the Origin store, to be precise) for free. Users have from now until June 21 to redeem their free copy of the game’s standard edition.

Battlefield 4 is a massively successful first-person shooter from DICE. In this grand multiplayer FPS, players can use a variety of vehicles and tools to destroy buildings and push back enemies. Fight in huge battles online with up to 64 players in several different game modes.

To redeem your free copy of Battlefield 4, you must first be an Amazon Prime member. If you are a Prime subscriber, just head on over to Amazon’s Prime Gaming page and claim the free code in the games section. Once you’ve done that, just enter the code on the Origin store, and you’ll be ready to blow stuff up.

In addition to Battlefield 4, Amazon offers several other gaming benefits for Prime members. Other free games and in-game content are often given away, so be sure to regularly check out what Prime Gaming has to offer.

Additionally, Amazon Prime members are given one free subscription that they can use on their favorite streamer(s). Once per month, Prime members can subscribe to a streamer for free on Amazon’s popular live-streaming platform, Twitch.

As a reminder, the free Battlefield 4 offer is only valid until June 21. If you are a Prime member, be sure to go ahead and redeem this free offer before it goes away.

