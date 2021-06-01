How to get 4 free months of Spotify Premium with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox recently announced a new incentive for its Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Partnering with Spotify, Xbox is now giving everybody who subscribes to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access to Spotify Premium for free.

Starting May 4, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers got access to the additional perk, which gives them free access to Spotify Premium for four months. Unfortunately, the perk only applies to new Spotify accounts. So if you already have an account, this unfortunately won’t work for you (sorry).

This perk gives users full access to everything that Spotify Premium has to offer. This includes listening to the platform’s millions of songs ad-free and with unlimited skips. Premium also gives users the ability to download their favorite music or podcast for offline listening.

This perk joins a list of several other perks, including in-game content for popular games like Apex Legends and Warframe. Xbox is familiar with working with Spotify, having offered a similar perk previously. The last time around was a little better, giving Game Pass Ultimate subscribers six months of access to Spotify Premium.

How to redeem your 4 free months of Spotify Premium with this Game Pass Ultimate perk

Game Pass Ultimate comes with a few extra perks in addition to access to over 300 games. Those perks can be found within your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, or through the Game Pass app on your phone:

Navigate to the Perks gallery Select the Spotify Premium perk Redeem your four free months Create your account and enjoy

That will get you started with your four-month trial of Spotify Premium. Remember, this offer is only valid for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with a new Spotify account. Have at it.

