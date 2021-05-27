Here are your free Prime Gaming games and content for the month of June

Every month, Amazon gives away all kinds of video game content to Amazon Prime subscribers. June is no different, with the service offering free game content as well as full games for Prime subscribers. So let’s get into it.

First off, Amazon is giving away free content for several popular games, so if you like games like Fall Guys, this is definitely something worth checking out.

In addition, fans of the Assassins Creed franchise will be happy to hear that Amazon is giving away a massive bundle of content for Assassins Creed: Valhalla.

Here’s the full list of free Prime gaming content for the month of June:

Image: Ubisoft

Fall Guys – Burning circuits costume, 6500 Kudos

– Burning circuits costume, 6500 Kudos FIFA 21 – Exclusive Prime Gaming 81+ OVR Player Pack

– Exclusive Prime Gaming 81+ OVR Player Pack Assassins Creed: Valhalla – Druidic Settlement Bundle

– Druidic Settlement Bundle Plus many more

Amazon is constantly giving away free content for popular games like League of Legends and Warframe, and June doesn’t look any different. In addition to what’s mentioned above, the company will be giving away a plethora of other gaming content during the month of June, so be sure to check in with Prime gaming often.

This month will also see a bundle of free games coming with Amazon Prime for PC gamers. Maybe the most exciting title coming is Batman: A Telltale Series.

Here’s the full list of free games for the month of June:

Image: Twitch

Newfound Courage – a story of love and despair

Lost Harmony – a fantastical, musical odyssey

BFF or Die – a four-player co-op puzzle game

Splitkiss – a quirky platformer

Batman: A Telltale Series – a point-and-click Bruce Wayne story

This is the free content available to Amazon Prime subscribers for the month of June. While June’s content isn’t live yet, make sure to keep an eye on the Prime Gaming website, as the company is constantly adding new incentives to the Prime gaming platform.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.