Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for June 2021

A new month means a new batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. This month will give PlayStation gamers who subscribe to PlayStation Plus access to three games across the PS4 and PS5.

This month’s slate of games has some exciting titles, including one of the newest arrivals from the mega-popular Star Wars universe.

As always, you will be required to have an active PlayStation Plus to redeem these free games. Additionally, while all of these games will be available on the PS5, only the first two will be available for free on PS4.

Here is the full list of games that will be available for free with a PlayStation Plus membership starting on June 1.

Free PlayStation Plus games for June 2021

This month sees a nice variety of games coming to PlayStation for free. First on the list of this month’s games is Star Wars Squadrons. This game lets you take control of your favorite starfighter as you master the art of space combat in epic multiplayer battles. Hop in your X-wing and take down your foes in Star Wars Squadrons, free with PlayStation Plus until July 5.

The next free game that PlayStation Plus subscribers can redeem in June is Sega’s Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. Learn all the killer moves and take on your friends in this remaster of the original Virtua Fighter 5. The newly updated version of the game will release for free on day one for PlayStation Plus users and will be available until August 2, giving you a little extra time to scoop it up.

The last free game for the month of June is exclusive to PS5 owners. Operation: Tango is a co-op spy-adventure game where you must team up to take down various global threats. As one agent and one hacker, you must work together to complete various aspects of your collective mission. The PS5 version of Operation: Tango will be available for free until July 5.

These are June’s free games with PlayStation Plus. Remember, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is the only title that will remain free until August 2. The other two games have to be redeemed before July 5.

