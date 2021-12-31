Try What’s Good is a review website without the reviews

It’s been a slow news week, which means I’ve been browsing Product Hunt way more than I ought to. However, one submission instantly caught my eye today, a review site that “does away with the reviews altogether.” It’s called Try What’s Good, and it’s just what your tired brain needs.

If you’re the type of person that skips to the closing summary of an online review or scans a page for a quick TLDR – you’ll appreciate this site. It’s the first review site, and I use that term loosely, that doesn’t embed any affiliate links on the products it recommends.

The site shows you a small number of “what’s good” options. These are products the site recommends. If more than one item is recommended for any given word, clicking on it multiple times gives you the full list. Here’s what it looks like below.

Image: Try What’s Good

The reasoning behind this site is great. Good is subjective, sure, but that also means you shouldn’t take anyone’s word for it. The site isn’t perfect so we suggest you experience it for yourself.

Anyway, if you skipped all the way down here for the final verdict or the TLDR, or even if you didn’t – go visit Try What’s Good. You never know what you’ll end up liking.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: