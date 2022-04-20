Twitter is currently down for people everywhere (updated)

UPDATE 4/20/2022 9:21 AM ET: Outage reports have dropped to near zero and it seems Twitter is functioning normally again.

If you were planning on ignoring work for a bit this morning and scrolling your Twitter feed, then bad news. It seems the popular social media platform is down.

Reports skyrocketed on Downdetector this morning, with 2,141 people reporting outages. Twitter is currently working for the KnowTechie team, but I did notice that some things were taking longer to load.

It’s unclear if this outage is affecting certain areas or not. It seems the outage is being reported on both the desktop website and the mobile Twitter app.

Users on Downdetector are also commenting to explain their experiences. One user notes, “Twitter just acted up I just want to talk about Donkey Kong Country The Tv series” Another simply states, “Help it’s down.”

Some Twitter users experiencing problems have been able to tweet about the issues, as well.

Twitter is down?!! — s (@SarLOEY) April 20, 2022

We’ll continue to update this post as more information is made available.

