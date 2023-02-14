Twitter pushes back paid API feature ‘a few more days’

Twitter killed its free API access last week ahead of a new paid service. But the platform has now had to delay paid API access.

Twitter’s API allows you to sign up for services using your Twitter account. Developers can also create Twitter bots with the API.

Developers used to get access to the API for free, but Elon Musk ended that in his quest to make Twitter more profitable.

The idea now is that developers will pay a subscription fee to get access to the API. Problem is, the paid tier is still unavailable.

There has been an immense amount of enthusiasm for the upcoming changes with Twitter API. As part of our efforts to create an optimal experience for the developer community, we will be delaying the launch of our new API platform by a few more days.



More information to follow… https://t.co/FUZcwJqf9p — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) February 13, 2023

The TwitterDev account shared an update on February 13th. The platform is pushing back the launch of its planned paid API access to “create an optimal experience for the developer community.”

Sure, Twitter’s worried about the developer experience. This delay certainly has nothing to do with the quick and rash decision to end API access so suddenly.

Twitter has been in a constant state of confusion over the last few months since Musk took over. And it doesn’t look like that is going to change anytime soon.

So grab your popcorn and sit back to see what Elon Musk does to Twitter next.

