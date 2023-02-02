PSA: Twitter is ending free API access – check your login methods

Twitter announced that starting on February 9, it will no longer offer any type of free API access. That’s a big problem.

We’re not going to bore you with details, but basically, any service that allows you to sign up through Twitter will now cost the developers money for continued use.

Not only is this decision being deployed extremely quickly, but if a developer decides not to use a paid tier, Twitter logins will theoretically stop working.

Because of this, you’ll need to make sure you have alternate sign-in methods set up. Many mobile apps allow signing up through Twitter’s API, so we recommend starting there.

Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead 🧵 — Twitter Dev (@TwitterDev) February 2, 2023

The timeframe also means many developers will be caught off guard and unable to warn users ahead of time.

This is a hasty, selfish decision by a company that continues to show it doesn’t care about its users and is in desperate need of money.

With this decision, the company is showing it is fine with nickel and diming developers, as well.

