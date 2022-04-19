Uber no longer requires you to wear a mask on rides

Things are somewhat getting back to normal. Starting today, Uber will no longer require riders to wear masks during a ride. Uber’s policy update goes into effect at the same time many airlines are updating their own mask rules.

In addition, the company recently updated its safety policy which notes riders and drivers are not required to wear masks when using Uber.

Uber knows this might ruffle some feathers, and to address this, the company recommends, “if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

“Many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences,” reads Uber’s updated policy. “And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip.”

What about Lyft? Did they change their mask policy? Not yet, as Lyft says riders still have to wear masks, even if they’re vaccinated. However, since Uber has scrapped its mask policy, Lyft may do the same soon.

So why the sudden change of heart? Recently, a federal judge has ruled that masks should not be required on planes, trains, buses, and other forms of public transportation, basically voiding President Biden’s mask mandate.

However, the CDC still advises wearing a mask “if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.”

