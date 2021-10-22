Razer’s ridiculous RGB face mask is now available for $100

Several months ago, Razer revealed an RGB-covered face mask design for gamers during the COVID-19 pandemic. What first looked like a sort of gag turned into a reality when the company announced that it would actually make the masks available for purchase.

Well, the time has finally come. Razer has finally made its RGB mask available for purchase, and users have already started placing orders. In fact, the mask itself is already listed as “out of stock” on Razer’s website.

So, what’s the deal with Razer’s face mask? The company calls the mask the Zephyr, and it is essentially a tricked-out face mask that is designed for gamers. There’s a clear window where your mouth goes and the mask is tuned up with the company’s signature RGB lighting.

Image: Razer

But at the end of the day, the Zephyr really makes its mark with its protection. The mask consists of a dual-fan system that filters air through a couple of N95 filters. The initial purchase comes with filters, but you will need to replace them occasionally, which will set you back an additional $30.

With that type of filtration, Razer’s facemask likely protects you better than any other face mask that you’ve been wearing during the pandemic.

But Razer’s Zephyr is much more flashy than your average face mask. When you slap this bad boy on, you immediately look like a character straight out of a Mortal Kombat game.

For the gamers of the world, the Zephyr face mask might be the perfect accessory to help express yourself. And hey, even if you’re not a gamer, putting on the Razer Zephyr will likely ensure that no one on the streets is going to mess with you at all (or bully you, either is possible if we are being honest). More info here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.