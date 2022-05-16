Uber will soon let you a hail a freaking party bus

After a recent earnings report, Uber is going all out on announcing new features at its Go/Get virtual event. Included announcements include autonomous delivery robots and, equally exciting, the ability to charter a freaking party bus.

The feature is available through a partnership with U.S. Coachways and will be rolling out later this summer in the US. It’s also not clear exactly which cities it will be available in or how far in advance you to book the charter bus.

From the screenshots Uber shared, it seems that people interested in the feature will simply input the number of passengers and select a trip type that includes options like “Bacherlor/ette Party.” You can see more of how it works in the video below:

Even though details are still scarce, this is a great addition to Uber and goes along with the company’s push to make itself relevant in more places than simple ridesharing.

Recently, Uber started injecting its UK app with ways to book air travel, trains, and more. People in New York are also getting a feature that lets them hail an actual taxi.

