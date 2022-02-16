Uber now lets you see just how terrible of a passenger you are

Uber has quietly added a new feature for its customers. Now, Uber customers can load into the Uber app and see the passenger ratings that they have earned.

One of the staples of Uber’s business model is its rating system. Passengers can give drivers ratings ranging from one to five stars depending on their experience.

Likewise, drivers can also give passengers similar ratings so other drivers know what they’re getting into when picking up a passenger.

Earlier today, the ridesharing platform shared news of its latest update to the rating system. Passengers can now load into the new Privacy Center and see how drivers have rated them in the past.

You’ll be able to see every rating, from one star to five stars, for your last 500 trips. And the app will give you an average that you can work to improve.

Image: KnowTechie

Uber has made it pretty easy to locate your passenger rating on the app. Just open the app and navigate to Settings>Privacy>Privacy Center.

Once you’re in the new Privacy Center, swipe to the right and select “would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber.” Scroll down in this menu until you find the “View my ratings” option and tap on it.

And that will give you instant access to your ratings. If you have a rating that’s lower than you want, you can use this menu to track your progress over time as you try to improve that rating.

This is an interesting new feature from Uber. It should give passengers the ability to see what Uber drivers think of them, as well as give them the opportunity to improve on their rating.

For Uber to work to the best of its ability, it needs full cooperation from both the driver and the passenger. And this new feature could lead passengers to work on improving their passenger ratings.

