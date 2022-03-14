Your Uber ride is going to come with a fuel surcharge

Uber is adding a fuel surcharge to all Uber trips and Uber Eats deliveries. The surcharge takes effect on March 16.

In a blog post outlining the new surcharge, Liza Winship, Head of Driver Operations for the U.S. and Canada, says the increased cost is “to help drivers and couriers without placing too much additional burden on consumers.”

All Uber riders will pay an extra $0.45 or $0.55 per trip once the surcharge goes live; with Uber Eats deliveries getting an additional $0.35 or $0.45 increase, location depending.

All of the surcharges go directly to the drivers. The only place that isn’t getting the surcharge? New York City, which gets a 5.3% increase to the city’s mandated minimum earnings standard instead. Uber says most NYC couriers use bicycles, not cars.

Screenshot: MsTaraVon / Twitter

Expect the surcharge to last at least 60 days, with Uber saying it will revisit things based on feedback from drivers, couriers, and consumers.

Uber is also seizing the opportunity to push its electric vehicle program. That provides higher earnings for drivers using EVs, discounts on purchases of EVs, and also on charging.

Up to 50,000 Tesla vehicles are going to be available to rent for Uber drivers, thanks to a partnership with Hertz.

Oh, and even if you get picked up in an EV, you’ll still get the surcharge.

