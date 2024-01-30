This $56 UGREEN power bank can recharge your laptop 4-5 times

If you’re on the lookout for a powerful and reliable power bank, we found an exciting discount for the UGREEN Nexode 100W 20000mAh Power Bank, which is now available at a discounted price.

The Ugreen 100W 20000mAh power bank is currently available for $55.99, down from its Amazon price of $63.99 and its MSRP of $79.99.

This deal is only available through February 4th, so there’s a limited time you can get your hands on this high-capacity power bank at an unbeatable price.

UGREEN 100W 20000mAh Power Bank $63.99 $55.99 If you want to charge anything from your smartphone to your laptop while you're on the go, this 20000mAh power bank from Ugreen will do the job just fine. What We Like: It has two USB C ports and one USB A port, allowing three simultaneous charging jobs.

20000mAh high capacity can take your phone from 0 to 100% multiple times.

Compact enough to fit into any bag. Check Availability

Equipped with two USB-C ports (USB C1 100W + USB C2 30W) and one 22.5W USB-A port, the UGREEN Nexode power bank allows you to charge three devices simultaneously fast.

Whether it’s your MacBook Air M2, iPhone 15, or any other compatible device, this power bank will have you up and running in no time. Spend less time waiting and more time enjoying!

Say goodbye to long charging times

The USB C1 port not only fast charges your devices but also provides efficient charging for the power bank itself. With a full charge in just 1.6 hours, it’s five times faster than ordinary power banks. Never be caught without power again.

With a capacity of 20000mAh, this power bank can easily meet your charging needs for most of the week. You can fully charge your smartphone up to 4-5 times and your laptop at least once. Trust me; I had done this before when I forgot my laptop charger and worked from a coffee shop.

This powerbank is perfect for travel, business trips, camping, or any activity that keeps you away from outlets. The digital LED screen displays the remaining battery level, keeping you informed at a glance.

While it may not be the lightest power bank to carry, it’s easy to understand why it’s on the heavy side, considering just how much battery life lives inside it.

Again, all this power is yours for just $55.99, down from $63.99 on Amazon and its MSRP of $79.99. That’s right, you get a whole lot of juice for a reduced squeeze on your wallet.

