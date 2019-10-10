Waymo is now rolling out its fully-driverless cars to test subjects in Arizona

According to an email first shown on Reddit, Waymo is gearing up to release its driverless cars to a small number of suburbs in Phoenix, Arizona.

The email states that riders can experience “completely driverless Waymo cars” and that those interested will soon be able to experience the driverless ride. The feature is available to those in the Phoenix area that are also in the company’s Early Riders program.

Also from the email, riders will get notified prior to pick up if their ride will be a true driverless ride. Definitely a good call – as I’m sure some people in the program are still not completely ready to make the jump to true driverless rides. It also points riders to a “What to expect” button located in the Waymo One app for early adopters.

TechCrunch reports that “residents in a geofenced area that covers several suburbs including Chandler and Tempe” will be able to utilize the service. Riders can expect to be scooped up in a Chrysler Pacifica minivan that is equipped with all the high-tech stuff needed to make true self-driving cars possible.

Waymo has been testing its self-riding tech for quite a while now, but this is the first official, no-driver tests to come from the Google-owned company.

What do you think? Would you take one of these rides? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

