What’s the best replacement kickstand for the Nintendo Switch?

If you’ve used your Nintendo Switch propped up with the existing kickstand, you know that it’s not the best solution. I mean, it’s great that Nintendo included one, but it’s the quality isn’t amazing. Every time I use mine, I’m worried that it’ll go flying if I enthusiastically swat the Joy-Cons into the table, or if someone walks past and shakes the floor.

It’s also pretty flimsy, and while I haven’t broken mine yet, I’m sure it’ll happen. There’s any number of replacements for that kickstand though, from straight swaps to docks or stands that add more functionality. Here are some of our favorites.

So, what are the best options to supplement that anemic Nintendo Switch kickstand?

Do you want an aesthetic replacement for the kickstand that’s already on your console, or do you want to bypass it completely so you get a better stand? How much do you want to spend? Do you need to replace the existing stock Nintendo one because it got damaged? We’ll show you our favorite kickstand replacements for the Nintendo Switch.

AboveTEK Long Arm Aluminum Tablet Stand ($54)

Okay, this isn’t actually marketed at Switch owners but hear me out. It’s adjustable in both height and how far it sits from your face, giving you all the space below your tablet to hold a controller. Isn’t that great? Now your Nintendo Switch can be high enough so you’re not craning your neck while it’s stood up. It’s built for far bigger tablets as well, so it won’t shift position, dumping your precious Switch to the ground.

Camide Dock for Nintendo Switch ($24)

Why settle for simply standing your Switch up when you could be recharging it at the same time? The Camide dock is compatible with the PD spec your Switch uses to charge, so you don’t have to worry about the bricking issue of some third-party docks. Unlike the official dock, there’s nothing obstructing the screen so you can play on the Switch’s screen if you prefer, perfect if someone else is using the TV.

Nyko Kick Stand Multi-Pak ($13)

Want a cheap replacement for the kickstand that’ll also store a microSD card? Nyko has you covered, with this three-pack of colored kickstands to replace the one your console came with. Each has a handy slot to store an additional microSD card, handy if you have your games on multiple storage cards due to space limitations.

eXtremeRate Soft Touch back plate replacement ($19)

If you’re brave enough to replace the kickstand, why stop there? You can accessorize the entire back panel in one of ten colors, making your console truly yours. You’ll have to put the original back on if you need a repair doing, but you’ll be a pro at swapping the back panel by then.

HORI Compact Playstand ($13)

This officially licensed stand leaves the charging port open, so you can charge while playing. You can adjust the angle, and it’ll fold flat for storage or transportation, so you can always have it in your bag for when you want to play. Oh, and it’s got rubber grips to keep your Switch stable while it’s on.

There ya go, some good options for replacing that kickstand on your Nintendo Switch. Hopefully, that now means you don’t have to risk your console sliding over if someone bumps the table it’s on.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.