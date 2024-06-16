Strap on your Xbox controllers and take a quick glance at this killer deal that’s too hot for your living room to handle. Right now, you can snag a 12-month Xbox Game Pass subscription for a jaw-dropping $37.89 (down from the usual $68).

This is your golden ticket to a treasure trove of over 100 top-tier games like “Halo Infinite” and “Forza Horizon 5.”

Forget post-pandemic blues; now’s the time to immerse yourself in epic multiplayer battles or solo campaigns that deserve your undivided attention.

Xbox Game Pass Core – 12 Month Membership (US) Get a 12-month Xbox Game Pass subscription for just $38. Enjoy unlimited access to hundreds of high-quality games on console, PC, and mobile, including new titles on release day.

Xbox Game Pass Core: What Do You Get?

With the 12-month Xbox Game Pass Core subscription, gamers are in for a treat. Here’s what’s in store:

Online Console Multiplayer: Join a vibrant Xbox multiplayer network. Play your favorite games with friends and gamers worldwide. Engage in epic battles, cooperate on missions, and compete in thrilling matches. Curated Game Library: Access over 25 top-quality games. Both beloved classics and new releases are included. There’s always something for every type of gamer. Inclusive Multiplayer: Play multiplayer games with your friends, even if they aren’t subscribed. Enjoy flexible gaming with buddies, fostering a social gaming environment. Special Member Deals: Gain exclusive access to deals and discounts on select games, add-ons, and more. Expand your gaming library and enhance your setup without breaking the bank.

Why waste another minute? Head over to CDKeys, grab that 12-month Xbox Game Pass membership for just $38, and thank us later when you’re leveling up in your favorite game. But hurry, the clock is ticking on this one.

Seriously, go to CDKeys and grab this deal for $37.89. This offer won’t last forever, so snag it while you can.

