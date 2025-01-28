Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer just can’t help himself from gushing about the House of Mario’s upcoming console, and honestly? We’re here for it.

During a surprisingly candid chat on Gamertag Radio, Spencer basically went full fanboy, dropping what might be the least surprising bombshell of 2025: Xbox games are officially coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

“I just think they’re such an important part of this industry,” Spencer swooned, before adding, “who would ever bet against the success of that team?”

But here’s where it gets juicy. Spanish leaker eXtas1s (who’s been annoyingly right about Xbox stuff before) claims Microsoft’s got some serious heavy hitters lined up for Nintendo’s new toy.

We’re talking Diablo 4, Fallout 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and — hold onto your sweet rolls — possibly even Starfield. Yeah, that Starfield. The same one that had PC players crying about their 4090s not being enough.

Imagine trying to run that bad boy on a handheld. (Though the Switch 2 reportedly packs Series S-level muscle when docked, maybe it’s not as crazy as it sounds.)

This whole love affair isn’t coming out of nowhere. Microsoft’s been testing the waters with Nintendo for a while now.

Remember when they dumped Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Hi-Fi Rush on the OG Switch last year? That wasn’t just Microsoft being nice — it was them laying groundwork for what’s coming next.

The timing of Spencer’s comments is particularly spicy, dropping just months before Nintendo’s big Switch 2-focused Direct scheduled for April 2.

And while Spencer didn’t explicitly confirm which games are making the jump, his enthusiasm suggests Microsoft isn’t just dipping its toes in the water — they’re doing a full cannonball into Nintendo’s pool.

The real question isn’t whether Xbox games are coming to Switch 2 anymore — it’s which ones and how many.

With Nintendo’s new console reportedly matching the Xbox Series S in power (when docked), we might be looking at the start of gaming’s weirdest power couple since that time Sonic showed up in Mario Kart.

For now, Spencer’s just “looking forward” to working with Nintendo, but let’s be real — this is probably the most excited anyone’s been about Xbox games showing up on competing hardware since… well, ever. Your move, Sony.

What’s your take on Xbox’s big Nintendo love fest? Are you excited about playing Starfield on the go, or do you think some games should stay platform-exclusive? Drop a comment below.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news