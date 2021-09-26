You can get the Windows 11 upgrade early – here’s how

Windows 11 is almost here, with October 5 fast approaching. Microsoft has released the final version to its Release Preview channel today, so you can get the final build of Windows 11 early if you wanted to.

While you might not have wanted to install beta software on your computer, the Release Preview channel for Insiders is as close to a public build as it could be.

That means you can get Windows 11 a couple of weeks before everyone else, so read on if this is something you are interested in.

Here’s how to upgrade to Windows 11 today

To upgrade to Windows 11 now, you’ll have to go register as a Windows Insider. Here’s how. Use Microsoft’s PC Health App to check if your computer meets the requirements for Windows 11 Head over to Microsoft’s site to register as a Windows Insider Go into the Settings app in your Windows 10 PC, and head to Update & Security > Windows Insider Program Click on the Get Started button at the top of the screen, and link the Microsoft account that you used in Step 2 When it asks for your Insider settings, choose Release Preview Confirm then agree to Microsoft’s terms, and Reboot your PC Once rebooted, head back to Settings > Update & Security Click on the new Download and Install button you’ll see at the top of the page Follow the prompts to get Windows 11 early Once installed, you can go back into Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program and click on Stop getting preview builds That will mean when Windows 11 arrives on October 5, you’ll stay on the public build without getting more preview builds.

You can also get ISO files for Windows 11, from Microsoft’s Windows Insider website. Those will let you install Windows 11 on clean hard drives, without having to go through the whole Windows Update loop.

