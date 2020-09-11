You can now ask Alexa to print things out for you

Amazon’s voice-activated assistant gained a new skill today. You can now ask Alexa to print out documents for you. But don’t get your hopes up too high. It can’t print everything. Instead, Amazon designated a list of commands of things it can print.

The options are limited at this time, but some of the things you can have it print for you are things like your shopping list, crosswords, recipes, Soduku puzzles, and weirdly enough, lined paper. Yea, the choices here are pretty limited and lame, but I’m guessing the company has plans for more functionality later down the line.

Currently, the ability to print with Alexa is only available with HP, Canon, Brother, and Epson printers. If you need to see if your printer is supported, more details can be found here. On top of an Alexa-compatible printer, you’ll need a second-generation Echo speaker or newer.

From here, you’ll just need to add your printer to Alexa. This can be done by asking Alexa to scan your network for devices, or simply just say: “Alexa, discover my printer.” Once it’s found, the printer is added like any other smart home device—pretty straight forward stuff.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the things you’ll be able to ask Alexa to print:

General

Alexa, print my shopping list

Alexa, print my to-do list

Alexa, print a test page

Alexa, print graph paper

Alexa, print lined paper

Crosswords and Games

Alexa, print a crossword puzzle

Alexa, print me today’s crossword answers

Alexa, print me last Sunday’s crossword

Alexa, print a Sukodu puzzle

Children

Alexa, print a first-grade addition worksheet

Alexa, print a third-grade multiplication worksheet

Alexa, print a fourth-grade solar system worksheet

Alexa, print a coloring page

That’s it. This new skill is ready to be used starting today. While I wish there was more added functionality to this, the ability to quickly print things on the fly using Alexa is a nice touch. Let’s just hope the company adds more printing commands in the next coming months. This can actually be a useful feature.

