Apparently, people want Alexa to have a sexier voice

I remember watching an episode of The Outer Limits back in 1995 called “Valerie.” In this episode, a robotics company offers the main character – a disabled man – a new care companion; an android named Valerie (played by Sofia Shinas of The Crow fame). Of course, things start out all innocently. Then they get a bit steamy.

We have a scene in which the main character and his new robot companion indulge in a bit of foreplay. In the end, the robot gets a bit jealous of a human female and goes on the rampage.

The point I’m making here is that humans, for some reason, have an obsession with robo-sex. We all remember Weird Science, right? In which two teenage boys craft their own computerized babe, with hilarious and calamitous results. Which must be why people are now complaining that Alexa – that’s right, the voice that comes out of your Echo – isn’t sexy enough.

Hey Alexa, change your voice

This news comes to us courtesy of We-Vibe, which is a US sex-toy brand. So, how do they know? Well, they interviewed 1,000 individuals to find out what made their robotic clock go tick-tock, sex-wise. They discovered that, of those surveyed, 28% wanted Alexa between the sheets and not just sat on the shelf. Not only that, but they also want Alexa to have a sexier voice, too.

Yes, in the same way as people bust go nuts over ASMR whispering videos, they now want Alexa to whisper sweet nothings into their ears. People are crushing on AI and they’re crushing hard. It is no surprise, though. As expert Sarrah Rose tells the New York Post “[Alexa’s] been set up to sound very reassuring and calming. But it has that low, sexy tone. People associate a sexy voice with low tones to it, and her voice has that. That can be part of what’s turning guys on and making them attracted to her.”

I am the one, Orgasmatron

So, it seems that falling in love with a robotic voice is perfectly understandable. However, as the NYP explains in their report, the lockdown has been a lonely experience for some. So lonely, in fact, that people have been taking solace in speaking to the only voice in the room; Alexa. As people chat with their virtual companion, there is potential that some sort of connection would be felt, and we’re not talking USB Type-C, here. There seems to be something more emotional to it. From the point of view of the human counterpart, anyway.

I was going to close out with some sort of whimsical near-future erotic story about how Alexa is going to be giving people orgasms, soon. However, it would seem that OhMiBod has beaten me off too it. It already has a range of sex toys, for both sexes, that connects to an app.

In turn, Alexa can then control the app. Put two and two together, guys and girls, and Alexa will have you in post-orgasmic bliss in no time.

What do you think? How do you feel about Alexa’s voice? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: