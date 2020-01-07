OhMiBod connects your genitals to the next decade of sex tech at CES

It’s January again, so that means it’s time to grab your flabby butt by the ears and feel the unmistakable burn of CES FOMO. The greatest tech show on Earth is happening right now and you aren’t invited. But, you can live vicariously through KnowTechie’s exhaustive coverage of random technology, including but not limited to — vibrators.

Sex tech has found a place at CES and while CES hasn’t fully embraced every aspect of the marketplace, it does seem to at least tolerate sex tech that is focused on app connectivity, health and good ol’ fashioned gettin’ off. Enter OhMiBod, currently in its tenth year at CES.

At CES this year, OhMiBod is launching the blueMotion NEX 3 — a Bluetooth® enabled, vibrating couples ring. The NEX 1 was okay. The NEX 2 was better. Both enabled remote play, that is — the vibrators could be controlled by your partner through an app, in the room with you or somewhere else. The Nex 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, with a twist — it’s both a vibrator and a cock ring.

I haven’t reviewed the NEX 3, but I have an Esca 2 by OhMiBod and its a solid, fun little vibrator. The point is that there is more of a focus on connectivity, both wirelessly and of the human variety. The NEX 3 literally has something for everyone. The OhMiBod Remote App has functionality that allows users to engage in a true dual-sensory experience through literally feeling the music being played. It responds to the beat. Lemme tell you, from experience, that’s a great experience. Put on some Slipknot, get orgasm-wasted.

“OhMiBod is more than an innovator; we’re a trailblazer,” said founder Suki Dunham. “In 2010 we fought for a place at CES and became the first sex tech exhibitor. Ten years later, we’re a global brand and ‘Best of CES’ award winner that continues to push the evolution of technology for sexual health and wellness.”

With the NEX 3, that means a fresh approach to the traditional couples ring

More consistent body contact and increased stimulation through its “extended touch” design (it’s longer). The Nex 3 will retail for $109 when released in March.

In addition to the NEX 3, OhMiBod will also be showcasing its Rev vibrator at CES. The Rev is the latest addition to the award-winning Lovelife line of vibrators. The Rev was released last year and was designed to meet the needs of every schulb who wants to get off. It was particularly designed for those with dexterity challenges, like your grandma. She has trouble getting that good grip. It retails for $69 (nice).

Sex tech has come a long way from the sturdy plug-in vibrators your grandma used (which, as much as I’ve asked, she absolutely will not discard). OhMiBod (IMO) is leading the charge into the next decade with its connected devices and focus on bringing people together and getting them off together. If you are at CES this year, take a wander over to the Sands Expo (booth 44046 in Hall C) and check out the latest offerings from OhMiBod. Your genitals (and partner) will thank you.

What do you think? Is this new offering from OhMiBod something you are interested in? Would you like to see more sex tech at CES? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

