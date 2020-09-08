4 of the cheapest smartphones for 2020

We all know that Apple and Samsung are the leading brands when it comes to smartphones. Indeed, they have a lot of advanced technology to offer smartphone users. But they also cost a lot of money. Are there actually any budget mobile phones out there anymore?

The answer is yes. There are some affordable options that are still going to offer you a lot of features. So, if you are on a budget when it comes to smartphones, you can still enjoy a handset that offers you everything you need. Let’s take a look at four of the cheapest but best smartphones available in 2020.

Moto G Fast

Let’s start with a smartphone that is priced under $200. The Moto G Fast is a modern mobile with a 6.4-inch screen, as well as a resolution of 720 x 1512. It looks modern and the size of the screen is good for viewing messages and surfing the web. It has a good amount of storage at 32 GB and it has a rear camera of 16 MP, allowing you to take a lot of photos. It even has a fingerprint scanner that you see on high-tech smartphones and it is able to run Android 10. Overall, you get a lot of bang for your buck.

Google Pixel 4a

If you need more storage, check out the Google Pixel 4a. This is going to give you 128 GB for all of your photos, messages, and other media. We like how this device has a rear camera, with 12.2MP and an 8MP front camera. In addition, users like the impressive photo software features, such as Live HDR+. It has a good display at 5.81 inches and 2340 x 1080 resolution. For example, say you are surfing the web to find out how to play video poker. You are going to be able to load websites quickly and read all of the information easily.

TCL 10L

One smartphone you may not have heard about before is the TCL 10L. But this does not mean that you should rule it out. It has a fantastic LCD display at 6.53 inches, as well as generous storage at 64 GB. You can enjoy having a front and rear camera, and good graphics if you want to watch videos or surf the internet. It is not a super-fast smartphone and the battery life is not as long as others. But if you are on a budget, it can be a great choice and you can end up spending under $200 for this phone.

ZTE Blade 10 Prime

Having a large screen is the latest feature everybody wants. So, you will not be disappointed with the ZTE Blade 10 Prime. It has an expansive 6.3-inch LCD display that allows you to enjoy everything on a big screen. It has a front and dual-lens rear camera for taking photos, as well as 64 GB of storage. What’s more, with the MicroSD slot, you can add extra storage if you need it. Again, the battery life is average but you can get your hands on this smartphone for around $200.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: