5 air purifiers to refresh your home in 2020

We know the cost of bad air can be steep — and that there are several positive health benefits associated with clean air. American air quality has been slowly improving in the past few years, but dust and pollution remain significant threats across the country — especially near major cities and industry-heavy areas.

Worse, even if you shut smog out, you may be allowing microbes and viruses to accumulate in the air you keep inside.

Fortunately, it’s possible to refresh the air in your home using air filters and purifiers. Here are five air purifiers you can use to help yourself breathe easier.

This robust, economical and long-lasting air purifier does its job well without having much in the way of frills or special features.

Its filtration capacity allows it to keep the air in even a medium- to large-sized room clean and smelling fresh. The purifier’s design is also highly energy-efficient, quiet and low-maintenance, making it a great general-use filter for almost any home.

The purifier is, however, a little bulky, and you may have difficulty finding a place to put it in especially tight apartments or living spaces.

The purpose of this air purifier is to handle airborne allergens, making it ideal for anyone who has trouble with pet dander or struggles with pollen in the spring. This extra-large air purifier can keep the air fresh, even in large rooms of up to 465 square feet.

Like other air purifiers, it will also filter and capture smoke, dust and other particles.

What makes the Iris 3000 unique is that rather than using traditional filter technologies, the Iris heats the air it pulls in to over 400 degrees Fahrenheit using hot water. At these temperatures, the Iris effectively destroys mold, mites, microorganisms, and many other organic particles.

That makes the Iris an especially good fit for anyone worried about organic odors and materials in the air, especially when combined with other ways to beat allergens and airborne particles.

The Iris is also much smaller and more discreet than many air purifiers, making it a perfect fit for apartments or rooms where there’s less space for large appliances. However, due to its small size, the Iris won’t be effective at purifying large spaces by itself.

This economical air filter is less than $100 and has earned stellar reviews from previous customers, even our own who claimed it changed their life. It’s perfect for keeping the air around a small area fresh and easy to breathe. Levoit also comes with settings that allow you to control the fan speed and volume, meaning that it can be a good fit for an office desk or any shared space where you don’t want to create a lot of extra noise. It also includes a gentle nightlight, making it a perfect bedside air filter!

However, like the Iris, this filter is much smaller than most traditional air filters — limiting how much air it can purify. If you need to clean larger or more open spaces, you may want to turn to other options.

The BreatheSmart Classic is one of the best air purifiers for big rooms. While a bit pricier than most air purifiers, this purifier can clean up to 1,100 square feet every 30 minutes — almost silently.

The display panel on top of the purifier will let you know if the purifier is working, while also giving you information about the current air quality of your home. BreatheSmart Classic also offers several different front panel styles, so you can choose the perfect color and material to perfectly fit in with your home’s decor.

Breathing easier with home air purifiers

Bad air can have a severe impact on your health — luckily, there is a wide range of air purifiers available that can refresh your home.

The purifiers above are some of the best options out there. They come in different sizes and can be a practical purchase, depending on your needs, but in any case, they can help keep air fresh by filtering out pollutants, allergens, and dust.

