A new Android update is bringing more security, Android Messages scheduling, and more

Google just announced some useful features coming to Android this spring, like an easier-to-use password checkup tool and the ability to schedule text messages. The spring update will also improve other Google apps, like TalkBack, Maps, Assistant, and Android Auto.

You’ve long been able to save passwords and login details to your Google account, and with the update checking if those details have been part of a data breach is automatic when you try to sign into a website. The tool will also give information about what you can do, and give you a link to change your password. That’s thanks to Google’s Password Checkup tool, which is integrated into the core of Android for any device running Android 9 or later. Previously, this was built into Google Chrome only.

Android Messages is now getting the same scheduling tools that Gmail received a few years back, so you can queue up texts to be sent later. Handy if you don’t want to disturb someone in a different timezone or even those “three-am-thoughts” that you really shouldn’t hit send on at that time.

Google’s screen reader, TalkBack, is becoming easier to use, with new multi-finger gestures and a simplified menu that will change based on context. New controls over reading and easy-to-access voice commands are all coming in the update as well.

Some minor improvements to other Google apps are also coming, including dark mode for Maps, a setting that lets Google Assistant work from a locked phone or from further away, and Android Auto is getting voice-activated games like Jeopardy! and custom wallpapers.

