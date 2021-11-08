A PC startup says it will drop its Meta trademark request for a cool $20 million from Facebook

A custom PC company, META PC, that has been around for about a year is currently going head-to-head with Meta, the company formally known as Facebook.

Essentially, what is going on is that META PC filed a trademark request back in August for Meta. It is still pending. Then, in October, Facebook/Meta filed its trademark. In addition, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative received a trademark for META in 2018.

Look, trademarks are weird. Multiple people can have a trademark for a word if they are in different industries.

Because both new trademarks for META PC and Facebook/Meta are still live, meaning they aren’t confirmed, it is yet to be seen how this will play out or if they will be classified in the same industry.

What isn’t stupid however is that META PC said it is more than happy to give up the trademark to Meta, if it coughs up $20 million, as reported by TMZ.

Rebranding is expensive and META PC would have to change nearly everything about its operations if it is found that both META PC and Meta are in the same industry and the social giant receives the trademark over the custom PC company.

And let’s be honest here, it’s not like Facebook/Meta doesn’t have the money.

