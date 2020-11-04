ACMarket app not working – common errors and solutions

Traditionally, Android users have always had things better than iOS; they have more selection of games and apps with a larger app store; it’s a little easier to get third-party content, and Google isn’t anywhere near as restrictive as Apple is.

However, while there is a huge choice of apps and games in the Play Store, it doesn’t offer unofficial content because Google’s policy restrictions won’t let it in the store. That’s where ACMarket came in, offering all that content for free. However, while it’s a great alternative, a few common errors are being reported, the main one being an Application Not Installed error.

This tends to happen when you download APK files to your device, and the error is usually device-related rather than app-related. We’re going to look into the reasons for this error and how you can easily resolve it on your device.

How to Fix “Application Not Installed” Error for AC Market:

Corrupted App File

When you download unofficial content, you always take the risk that the file is corrupted.

How to Fix:

The best way is to only download ACMarket from the source we provide you with. It is the official source and has been checked to ensure it is safe and isn’t corrupted. Run a Google search for ACMarket APK, and thousands of results will appear; mot will be unsafe and full of malware or spyware.

Insufficient Storage Space

Not all Android devices have huge amounts of storage space. Some have small amounts, and it’s easy to fill it up with media files and apps that we don’t use but forget to uninstall. This is one of the primary reasons why ACMarket may not be installed.

How to Fix:

The fix is simple – clean up your storage space—transfer media files to alternative storage, either the cloud or an external device. Delete unneeded files, empty your trash, clear cache, and uninstall apps you no longer use. Do whatever it takes to create the space to install ACMarket.

Incorrectly Mounted SD Card

It is possible to download apps to an SD card, but the app will not install if that card isn’t mounted correctly.

How to Fix:

Ensure you have mounted your SD card correctly and that there is no connection between your device and other sources such as your computer. Open Settings and go to Storage. Tap on Mount SD Card and then reboot and try to install it again.

Incorrect Storage Location

It might seem like the right thing to save your file to an SD card; after all, it likely has more storage space available. However, you can’t install every app to an SD card because, to work, some require system files, which means you can only use internal storage.

How to Fix:

The only way to resolve this is to install the app where it wants to go – if it says it must be installed in internal storage, that’s where it must go. You cannot install it where it suits you because it won’t work.

Corrupted Storage

This is more often the case when you use regular and microSD cards, but your internal storage can get corrupted too. If you don’t do something about it, your entire device is at risk, and you can lose everything.

How to Fix:

First, format your SD card once more. Then try mounting again by opening Settings>Storage and tapping on Mount SD Card. Check your device and remove anything you no longer need and get rid of any data or files that could corrupt your device’s internal storage.

Incorrect App Permissions

If an app does not have the right permissions, you cannot install and use it.

How to Fix:

Reset the app permissions. Open Settings>Apps>Reset App Permissions. When you install ACMarket again, it should work.

Correct App Version

If you had ACMarket on your device before the new installation is likely to cause a conflict.

How to Fix:

Delete ACMarket from your device entirely and reboot it. Now install ACMarket again, and there shouldn’t be any issues,

Reboot Your Device

If all else fails and none of these fixes have worked, power off your device. Leave it be for a few minutes, power it on again, and try ACMarket again. Doing this ensures that all services and apps that could potentially interfere with your installation have been shut down.

When an app doesn’t install properly, it’s straightforward to blame the app, but more often than not, the issue is with your device. With any luck, these fixes have provided the solution to the error on your device, and you can get down to enjoying all the ACMarket offers.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: