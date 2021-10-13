Adobe’s Acrobat extension now lets you edit PDFs directly in your browser

Adobe is finally bringing its Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge extensions for Acrobat into the new millennium by letting you edit PDFs directly in your browser. That means you won’t have to download additional software to do simple edits, sign documents, or struggle with the web-based versions of Acrobat.

The updated Adobe Acrobat extension is available on the Chrome Web Store for use in Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge. Edge is built on Chromium now, so for Edge users, you’ll still follow the link to Chrome’s Web Store.

Once installed, you’ll be able to add comments, markup PDFs, highlight PDFs, and even sign documents, without needing additional software or even an Adobe subscription.

If you already have an Adobe subscription, you’ll get additional functionality for editing PDFs. These include the ability to convert PDFs into Word documents, converting webpages into PDFs, deleting specific pages from PDF documents, and adjusting the placement and orientation of pages in a PDF.

I imagine that covers most of anyone’s PDF editing needs, it’s certainly all I use my copy of Adobe Acrobat DC to do. Before this update, the only thing the Adobe Acrobat extension for Chrome could do was turn webpages into PDFs, which was essentially useless as your browser’s print function can also do the same thing.

The update has actually been available since August, so we’re not quite sure why Adobe took until now to showcase the new functionality on its own blog. The extension could possibly also work on Chrome OS, although Adobe doesn’t directly mention the operating system by name.

