After a glitch, Ubisoft is giving everybody a PC copy of Watch Dogs 2 for free

Ubisoft recently held its “Forward” event, where the company showed off some of the various things (including Watch Dogs Legion and Far Cry 6) it has been working on. One thing that was teased during the event was that people that tuned in live and logged into their Ubisoft accounts would be able to snag a free copy of Watch Dogs 2.

Well, things didn’t go very smoothly. Many people reported issues with logging in, password problems, and more. Surely a bummer for those excited to check out the action-adventure game free of charge. Now, to make up for those issues, Ubisoft is giving the game to everybody, regardless if they watched the event or not.

We're aware of an issue causing some players to be unable to log in to their Ubisoft Account and are working towards resolving this. >> https://t.co/MpGUqsyg40 — Ubisoft Support (@UbisoftSupport) July 12, 2020

To claim your free game, you simply need to go to this link and sign in to your Ubisoft account. Once you sign in, you’ll get a confirmation stating that Watch Dogs 2 will soon be available in your Uplay PC library. If interested, you’ll need to go fast however, as this offer is only good until July 15.

What do you think? Plan on snagging a free copy of Watch Dogs 2? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.