Donkey Kong Country is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

If you have a Nintendo Switch and a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, then good news, as subscribers are getting three new games to add to the growing library of classic titles available with your subscription.

With the Nintendo Switch Online library now featuring 85 Nintendo and Super Nintendo games, there’s a lot to like from the $4 a month service. In addition to free games each month, gamers also get access to online multiplayer, cloud saves, and more.

Donkey Kong Country is one of three games releasing on July 15, but personally, it’s the only one I’m actually excited to revisit.

Three more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 7/15, including #DonkeyKong Country! Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Donkey Kong Country

・Natsume Championship Wrestling

NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・The Immortal pic.twitter.com/dNQ5A1yQhD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2020

In addition to Donkey Kong Country, Natsume Championship Wrestling and The Immortal will also be made available on the 15th. Natsume Championship Wrestling is a Super Nintendo wrestling game with 12 wrestlers to choose from and three modes to enjoy. If you are an old-school wrestling fan, this one is probably worth checking out.

The Immortal, originally released on the Apple II before releases on NES, Genesis, and Atari, is an isometric adventure title that has you playing as an unnamed wizard tasked with finding their mentor in a seven-floor labyrinth.

While these two games are definitely more for a specific audience, the addition of Donkey Kong Country is enough to get any classic game fan something to be excited about.

