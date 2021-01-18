Airbnb says it won’t let people book in the DC area during the week of the Presidential inauguration

Airbnb, the biggest marketplace for rental homes, announced that they would cancel all existing reservations within the Washington, DC metro area during President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration. New reservations won’t be allowed for the duration of Inauguration week either.

Airbnb also announced that it would reimburse hosts for their losses due to the cancelations. Plus, guests whose reservations got canceled will get their money back in full as well. Furthermore, the company also announced that their subsidiary Hotel Tonight would cancel all reservations within the Washington, DC metro area during President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

The cancellations are in line with warnings from DC officials, the metro police, and the FBI, saying that people should avoid traveling to the DC Metro area during the Inauguration week.

The FBI and other authorities have asked people not to travel to the DC Metro area during the inauguration week because certain implications of armed militia groups are planning to interfere with the inauguration.

Other than canceling all reservations on its platform in the DC Metro area during the inauguration week, Airbnb has identified and banned pro-Trump supporters from its platform that were part of the mob that stormed the Capitol Building. They did so by identifying individuals through media and information for such individuals from law enforcement sources.

