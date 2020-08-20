Airbnb bans all parties held at its houses, globally

That’s it, folks, the party is over. Airbnb just announced today that it’s putting a global party ban on all of its properties worldwide and capping house occupancy at 16 people.

Airbnb says they’re doing this to address public health concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. Still, really, anyone with a brain can see they’re only doing this after recently filing paperwork to make the company public. But to be fair, the company has always had major problems with parties at its Airbnb listings, so it makes sense they’re finally putting a stop to it.

The ban set in place will affect all future bookings, and there’s no word on when they will lift the ban, if ever.

“We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform,” the company wrote in a blog post. “Based on these developments, instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health.”

Previously, Airbnb banned “house parties” but they left it to the discretion of the homeowner if they would allow parties like baby showers and birthday gatherings. Now with this new ban, those are done too.

The company wants to make it clear that they’re not banning all smaller gatherings at its listings, just the ones that will get them into trouble, but really, anything can happen with a small group of people. Sixteen people seems like a fair trade unless you’re trying to throw a rager. In that case, you’ll have to find other options. So there you have it, parties are officially canceled at Airbnb properties.

