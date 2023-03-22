Amazon announces new premium & entry-level Fire TVs

Amazon’s Fire TV products have been selling incredibly well, and now the company has revealed new smart TVs to join the lineup.

Revealed in a press release, Amazon is bolstering its Fire TV lineup with new premium model sizes and a new series intended for those on a tighter budget.

Alongside the new products, Amazon also reports selling over 200 million Fire TV devices.

But, we’re not here to pat a trillion-dollar company on the back for its sales numbers, so let’s dive into the new TVs.

New sizes coming to the Fire TV Omni QLED series

Image: KnowTechie

Starting off the new products is the reveal of three new TV sizes for the Omni QLED series. The three new sizes are 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch.

This means buyers can now select between the new sizes, plus 65-inch and 75-inch models.

The Omni QLED series is packed with high-end features. You get 4K viewing, support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+, as well as hands-free controls through Alexa.

Additionally, it also has a feature that allows users to display photos, Alexa widgets, and even artwork when the TV isn’t in use.

Amazon states the new sizes are currently available for preorder, with an expected release date of May 11, 2023.

Amazon introduces new Fire TV 2-series

Image: KnowTechie

Alongside the new Omni QLED sizes, Amazon is now selling a new, more affordable 2-Series lineup that starts at $199.

Available in both 32-inch and 40-inch models, Amazon is targeting more budget-conscious buyers. That means you aren’t getting 4K (just 720P HD viewing) or premium audio options.

But, honestly, that’s ok. The new 2-series could be perfect for a guest bedroom or the children’s game room. And if you own multiple Fire TV devices, you’ll never miss a beat with its room-to-room

The new Fire TV 2-series is available for purchase right now from Amazon.

Fire TVs are a solid addition to any room

There are a ton of TVs on the market to choose from, but we’ve always been impressed with Amazon’s offerings.

They are reliable, feature a ton of streaming services, and provide enough premium features to feel like you are getting your money’s worth.

We believe the same will be true for the new lineup and its new Omni sizes.

In the market for a new smart TV?

You’re going to want to do your research. Luckily, we’ve put in the hard work and research so you don’t have to. Everything you should know before shopping for a new TV.

