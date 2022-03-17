Amazon deliberately makes it harder to cancel your Prime subscription

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Amazon uses dark patterns to trick users into signing up for Amazon Prime. Now, new details have emerged that show how the company also uses complex tactics to stop customers from canceling their Amazon Prime memberships.

Further internal documents obtained by Business Insider show that the company intentionally made it harder for Amazon Prime subscribers to cancel their subscriptions. And the company has known its practices were unsavory since at least 2017.

The company established the project “Iliad” back in 2017. The project had the goal of limiting the number of Prime cancelations that happen. Amazon then developed its complicated process, and cancelations dropped by 14% at one point during the year.

Image: KnowTechie

Despite internal concerns, Amazon Prime’s complicated cancel process remains. Subscribers have to go through several different windows and warnings before they can finally cancel their memberships.

The process is so complicated that we created an entire guide to show how to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription.

An Amazon spokesperson told Business Insider that signups and cancelations of Amazon Prime are “simple and transparent and clearly present customers with choices and the implications of those choices.”

Parts of that statement from Amazon are certainly fair. The platform does tell customers what will happen when they cancel their subscription. But the process is not simple. After clicking “cancel my membership,” users still have to go through several different warning windows before they can actually cancel.

It’s not a surprise at all to find out that Amazon tries its best to stop users from canceling Prime. There are more than 200 million Prime subscribers. And at $9.99 a month, that means an incredible amount of revenue for Amazon.

We should know by now that revenue is, by far, the most important thing to Jeff Bezos and Amazon.

