Amazon is reportedly working on a wall-mounted Echo that doubles as a “smart home command center”

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Amazon is working on a wall-mounted Echo device that features a 10 or 13-inch touchscreen display. The device will allow users to control their smart home devices, initiate video chats using the built-in camera, and essentially perform all the other things you can do with Alexa.

There are still a lot of variables. For example, Amazon isn’t set on what size the touchscreen display will be. Their current options are a 10-inch display or a 13-inch model. According to the report, the price will range from $200 to $250. We could expect to see a launch date at the end of this year or the end of 2022 for this new Echo.

Nothing is set in stone, though. These are all very early plans. According to people familiar with the matter, all of this could change or be scrapped altogether. When pressed for comment by Bloomberg, Amazon declined to comment, specifically saying they do not comment on rumors or speculation.

Whatever the case, Amazon is continuously working on new Echo devices. It’s one of the company’s best sellers when it comes to hardware. Amazon likes money, so it makes sense they invest in the things that, well, make them money.

Have any thoughts on this? Do you need something like this in your home? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.