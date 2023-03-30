Amazon now displays a ‘frequently returned’ label on products

Amazon is now flagging frequently returned items on its product pages. If you land on a product with a history of returns, Amazon will tell you.

“Frequently returned item: Check the product details and customer reviews to learn more about this item,” reads the label.

The news comes from The Information, which includes an example of the warning label in its report. Here’s an example of what it looks like below.

However, when I visited the item’s product pages mentioned in the report, like this Pro-Ject Audio Systems record player, for example, the label isn’t displayed, which could mean Amazon is gradually rolling it out.

“We’re currently showing return rate information on some product detail pages to help our customers make more informed purchase decisions,” Amazon spokesperson Betsy Harden tells The Information.”

It’s no secret Amazon has a massive returns problem. They deal with everything from counterfeit goods to serial returners, who can blame them for implementing strategies to tackle the problem?

The company is drowning in returns that sometimes Amazon even lets customers keep the products to avoid the hassle.

Returns cost money, and things like shipping, processing, and disposal all add up. Not to mention the environmental costs.

For now, Amazon isn’t sharing its timeline for the “frequently returned item” label’s broader roll-out, but just know that it’s coming soon. Hopefully, it saves you from buying something you’ll eventually return.

