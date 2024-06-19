KnowTechie Giveaway: Win the latest from Stündenglass and G Pen. Enter Now

Amazon Prime Day—the shopping event that offers amazing deals exclusively to Prime members—is just around the corner.

While we’re still waiting for the official dates, one thing’s for sure: it’s going down in July. Think Black Friday in the summer, but better, because you can shop in your pajamas if that’s your thing.

Not a Prime member yet? No problem! Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, so you can sign up closer to July and dive into the deals.

Amazon Prime - 30 Day Free Trial

And hey, even if you’re not planning to join the Prime club, keep an eye on Amazon during Prime Day – they always throw a few bones to non-Prime shoppers.

Plus, other retailers like Target and Best Buy will likely get in on that sweet action and launch their own deals, so that’s always something to be mindful of. In fact, Best Buy’s “Member Deal Days” kick off on June 24 and run through the 30th.

But for now, let’s focus on the task at hand: Amazon Prime Day 2024. Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know and some tips to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the best Prime Day deals.

Your Prime Day prep checklist

Image: KnowTechie

Prime Day can be overwhelming, with deals flying at you left and right. Stay focused, stay savvy, and you’ll come out on top. Here’s how:

Make your wishlist and check it twice: Know exactly what you want before the madness begins. Jot down your top picks the old-school way, or use Amazon’s wishlist feature to keep everything in one place.

Bonus: Amazon’s Wishlist feature allows you to see which items have dropped in price at a glance. It can even send you notifications when items on your list go on sale or receive significant discounts.

Track those prices: Websites like CamelCamelCamel are your secret weapon. You can track price histories and set up alerts—it’s like having your own personal bargain hunter on the battlefield.

Image: KnowTechie

The deals are coming…

Prime Day technically lasts two days, but let’s be real, the deals start rolling in way earlier. Think of it as a warm-up act, getting you pumped for the main event. And hey, those early deals are just as good as the ones on the big days!

Amazon gadgets: Echo speakers, Kindles, Fire TVs – these babies are always on sale for Prime Day. If you’ve been eyeing one, it’s worth holding out for those record-low prices.

Echo speakers, Kindles, Fire TVs – these babies are always on sale for Prime Day. If you’ve been eyeing one, it’s worth holding out for those record-low prices. Tech galore: At KnowTechie, we’re all about the tech. Expect killer deals on headphones, earbuds, gaming gear, robot vacuums, and more.

Deal types: Know the playbook

When it comes to deals, there are three main types to watch during the event: standard deals, 24-hour flash sales, and Lightning deals.

Standard deals: These are the ones that stick around for the whole event. No rush, but still, why wait?

These are the ones that stick around for the whole event. No rush, but still, why wait? 24-hour flash sales are wildcards: They could be amazing or meh. If you see something you want, don’t ask questions— pounce on it.

pounce on it. Lightning deals: Clearly labeled with countdown timers, these are the ultimate test of your self-control. It’s worth it only if it’s something you’ve been craving.

Get a head start: Awesome deals you can score now

Okay, these might not be “official” early Prime Day deals, but they’re still some of the best ways to save right now. Keep checking back, we’ll update this list as the bargains roll in!

Google Pixel 8 $759.00 $609.00

Apple AirTag 4 Pack 4.8 $99.00 $79.99

Apple Watch Series 9 Smartwatch 4.8 $399.00 $299.00

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop 4.6 $1,099.00 $899.00

Google Pixel 8 Pro $999.00 $744.99

