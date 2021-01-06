You’ve heard of baby monitors that wirelessly monitor the breathing of your little ones, right? Well, get ready for the adult version, as Amazon is reportedly working on an Alexa-enabled device that can track if you suffer from sleep apnea.

According to Business Insider, the device will perch on your nightstand, and measure your breathing with a no-contact radar system that sounds very similar to the one used in the baby monitor mentioned earlier. It’s being developed under the codename “Brahms”, after the famous composer that wrote that lullaby. Yes, that one.

In its current form, the device is hexagonal, and propped up on a wire base. That could change, as prototypes often do, but one thing is clear. The eventual device will link up to all of your Alexa-enabled devices, to transmit your health data to wherever you are. End goal? A comprehensive sleep analysis system that can detect all manner of sleep issues, hopefully before they become an issue for your overall health. Currently, there is no release date for the product.

Yes, this does mean that Alexa will quite literally be watching you while you sleep. With how ubiquitous our AI voice assistants are, maybe that’s not such a big deal. I mean, I’d rather be told if I’m having breathing issues than not, and it’s not like I’m going to be asking Alexa what the weather is like while I sleep.

I guess we won’t have to worry about Alexa murdering us in our sleep, she’ll be keeping a watchful eye out instead so we can slumber in peace.

What do you think? Would you be ok with this type of device monitoring you? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

