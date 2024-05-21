iOS 17.5.1 update fixes bug resurrecting deleted photos

Apple just pushed out iOS 17.5.1, an emergency update that tackles a seriously creepy bug: deleted photos coming back from the dead.

Yup, according to various reports, some users found their supposedly deleted pics resurfacing after upgrading to iOS 17.5. And in most cases, these images fell into the NSFW category.

The issue seemed to stem from database corruption, causing photos marked for deletion to reappear in the Photos app. Some users even reported deleted photos showing up on devices that had been wiped and handed over to different users – yikes.

Apple has kept mum on the specifics, but the iOS 17.5.1 update claims to fix the problem. It’s a rare issue, but one that understandably spooked folks.

But, um, we kind of need answers. The Verge puts it out bluntly in a recent headline, and frankly, I have to agree: “Apple needs to explain that bug that resurfaced deleted photos. When you delete a photo, you expect it to be gone for good.”

So, what’s the takeaway? If you haven’t already, update to iOS 17.5.1 ASAP. Your privacy (and potentially your sanity) will thank you. And if you need a quick refresher on how to update your iPhone, we have a handy guide here: How to update your iPhone.

And hey, Apple? Maybe you can be a bit more transparent next time a bug like this pops up. We get it—stuff happens. But keeping users in the loop goes a long way toward maintaining that trust you’re always on about.

