Apple is reportedly working on new AirPods that could monitor your temperature and posture

Apple is on a real health kick lately. The Wall Street Journal reports that the company is looking into adding health features to AirPods. These features include the ability to read your body temperature, monitor posture, and enhanced hearing features similar to hearing aids.

Don’t expect to see these new features anytime soon though. Sources who spoke with The Wall Street Journal said there’s no specific timeline as of yet, even going as far as to say they might never be rolled out. But they also claimed the timing could change, so who exactly knows.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Naturally, Apple has their work cut out for them if they ever decide to pull the trigger on this. At the very least, they would need regulatory approval for some of these features. For example, it took Bose a while to get its approval to sell its SoundControl hearing aids.

Then there’s the technical aspect of it. If you include all of these features along with new sensors baked into AirPods, how does that affect its battery life? Apple would have to figure something out to make the battery life last longer. Not to mention, they have to be comfortable to wear for extended periods of time.

There’s a lot of unanswered questions here. Thankfully, that’s Apple’s job to figure it all out. Read the full WSJ report here.

