Apple Pencil 3 could get “squeeze” gesture, hints iPadOS 17.5 beta

Apple is expected to launch the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models soon, along with a few new pieces of accessories for the tablets.

However, multiple new pieces of evidence were found on the recently released iPadOS 17.5 beta, hinting at a new gesture called “squeeze” for Apple Pencil 3.

The new evidence was discovered by the folks at 9to5Mac. According to them, the new “squeeze” gesture will let users have quick interactions like adding shapes, signatures, stickers, etc.

The outlets also assume the gesture will be triggered by squeezing the Apple Pencil surface.

New “squeeze” gesture for the Apple Pencil 3

Image: KnowTechie

Now, we are guessing the new gesture is specifically for the upcoming Apple Pencil 3, as the Apple Pencil 2 only supports a double-tap gesture to switch between different tools in certain apps, and it doesn’t have pressure sensors on the surface – only on the tip.

So, it’s a strong indication the new gesture found on the iPadOS 17.5 beta is for the unreleased Apple Pencil 3.

In addition, earlier this year, 9to5Mac also found evidence of Apple Pencil support in the Find My app in the iOS 17.4 beta, and none of the current Apple Pencils can be tracked through Apple’s Find My network.

In addition, the iPadOS 17.4 added a new version of PencilKit API for the developers to make their applications compatible with Apple Pencil.

The company is also keeping the capabilities of the PencilKit 3 close to the vest, making us believe Apple has big plans for the next Apple Pencil.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news