Apple Vision Pro finally gets FCC approval as launch inches closer

Apple Vision Pro is all set to grace us on February 2, while the pre-orders will start weeks before that, on January 19. As the launch date gets closer, Apple has finally received FCC approval in the United States for its first mixed-reality headset.

Today, the FCC has published filings from Apple and test reports confirming that Vision Pro can be sold in the United States.

However, it wasn’t a secret that the Apple Vision Pro didn’t have FCC’s approval up until now – the company has always been upfront about it, and even its marketing material included the disclaimer.

Apple Vision Pro has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased, until authorization is obtained.

So, Apple can finally remove this disclaimer from its marketing materials, courtesy of the FCC.

That said, several FCC documents are still labeled as short-term confidential, with more details set to become available on July 14, including internal photos, setup photos, and more.

Apple Vision Pro lacks UWB and the latest Wi-Fi chip used in the M3 Macs

Image: KnowTechie

The FCC filing has revealed an interesting new detail for the Vision Pro. Apparently, Apple’s mixed-reality headset lacks Ultra Wideband and Wi-Fi 6E or 7 chips.

However, this shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the hardware inside the Vision Pro was developed around Apple’s M2 silicon. Apple has since moved on to the M3 chip.

So, the absence of these chips was speculated. The FCC filing just supports these assumptions.

For this same reason, the Apple Vision Pro will support Wi-Fi 6, not the Wi-Fi 6E. And for those who were expecting Wi-Fi 7, according to MacRumors’ Joe Rossignol, there’s always Apple Vision Pro 2, but we will likely have moved on to Wi-Fi 10 by then.

In addition, the FCC filing reveals that Apple Vision Pro will not come with Ultra Wideband capabilities.

Reportedly, the iPhone 15’s UWB is of a specific kind, and the Vision Pro lacks that. Apparently, Apple’s UWB chip is all about spatial awareness, but it is also different from spatial computing.

Now that the FCC has officially granted its approval, Apple can officially launch the Vision Pro in the United States.

However, if you are disappointed about the $3,499 Vision Pro not having UWB and Wi-Fi 6E/7, don’t worry. Apple Vision Pro has plenty of things to get excited about.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news