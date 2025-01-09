Atari debuts its new handheld Gamestation Go at CES 2025

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Day after Lenovo tightened the competition for the Steam Deck by launching Legion Go S, Atari threw its hat in the ring and launched the GameStation Go.

The launch of the Atari GameStation Go was one of CES 2025’s standout surprises, captivating both retro gaming enthusiasts and modern gamers alike.

In the ongoing race to deliver compelling portable gaming devices since the Steam Deck ’s debut, most brands have struggled to balance hardware capabilities with user experience.

However, the GameStation Go, a collaboration between Atari and My Arcade, appears to set itself apart by blending nostalgia with innovation.

Atari Gamestation Go launches at CES 2025

The GameStation Go boasts a sleek design centered around a large, vibrant screen and unique physical controls tailored for Atari’s eclectic catalog of games.

Alongside standard gaming controls like a d-pad and analog sticks, the handheld device features a trackball and keypad, thoughtfully included to accommodate Atari’s unconventional titles.

The hardware includes a USB-C port for charging, a microSD card slot for expandable storage, HDMI output for TV connectivity, a volume rocker, and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones.

The GameStation Go offers a library of over 200 games spanning classic Atari consoles such as the 2600, 5200, and 7800, as well as titles from Jaleco and Piko Interactive.

Impressively, the device isn’t limited to retro games. It also supports modern Atari titles, with plans for regular library updates to keep the content fresh and engaging.

My Arcade is supporting the device with a range of optional accessories, including additional controllers and specialized control sticks, for versatility.

While the device looks promising on paper, two critical details remain under warp: the release date and the price.

Given My Arcade’s history, the pricing is expected to be competitive, though confirmation is pending. Atari could reveal these details in the coming days so stay tuned for that.

