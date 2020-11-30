Best VPNs you can buy using crypto

When it comes to selecting a VPN provider, it can be overwhelming, to say the least. The competition is steep with providers topping each other each step of the way.

Then again not all VPN services have provided users with the ability to pay using cryptocurrency. Which is kind of mind-boggling keeping in mind that both VPNs and crypto share the common objective of giving users a more private and independent digital experience.

So, if you are on the hunt for a VPN, don’t miss out on the opportunity to buy it using crypto, and if you haven’t already started using cryptocurrency then you can do so by buying Bitcoin with a debit card using any recommended crypto platform.

Let’s dive into the best VPN for crypto list and get to know which providers serve the best services.

Note: All mentioned VPNs provide cryptocurrency as a payment option.

Surfshark

To start off our list we have a VPN newbie Surfshark. They offer an unlimited amount of simultaneous connections per account (meaning you can share one account with family members or friends), 24/7 customer service, and even an in-built ad-blocker.

Prices are in the midsection, depending on deals that may be going on at any given time. Payment options include Credit Card, PayPal, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and Crypto. Logos next to the crypto payment options include Bitcoin, Ripple, and Ethereum.

ExpressVPN

Express VPN has long been held amongst VPN market leaders. This provider offers servers in 94 countries, 24-hour live customer support, a 30-day money-back guarantee, and TrustedServer technology.

Prices are on the higher side with this provider, but deals do come along. Payment options include Credit Card, PayPal, Bitcoin, and other options (AliPay, Klarna, Mint).

NordVPN

NordVPN is also amongst fan favorites, providing VPN services from 2012. This VPN has 5500 servers worldwide, provides a no-logs policy, 24/7 support, and 6 devices simultaneous connection.

This VPNs pricing can range depending on deals that are provided but tend to fall into the midsection. Payment options include Credit Card, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, and Cryptocurrency (which also includes Bitcoin, Ripple, and Ethereum).

CyberGhost

CyberGhost also falls under fan-favorites with 6300 servers in 88 countries, an automatic kill-switch system, 24/7 customer support, and a whopping 45-day money-back guarantee.

Its prices can be similar to Express VPN and payment options include Credit Card, PayPal, and Bitcoin.

Here was a list of the front-running VPN services that accept crypto as a payment option. Happy browsing and happy shopping.

