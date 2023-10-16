Quick Answer: The fastest way to charge your Tesla battery is by using Tesla superchargers that can charge your car fully in less than 30 minutes. The next best option is wall connectors that can charge your car from 0% to 100% in six to eight hours.

Tesla is one of the world’s most popular electric vehicle manufacturers and is growing ever more popular.

However, it might be difficult to figure out how long it takes to charge a Tesla’s battery as charging times may depend on your model, the charger type, and even the weather.

This guide will teach you everything you need to know about charging your Tesla and ensure that it won’t take too long when you’re ready to hit the road again!

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

How long does it take to charge a Tesla

In short, how long it takes to charge a Tesla can depend on your Tesla model, where you’re charging your car or the charger type.

Extreme weather, either hot or cold, can also affect the charging speed.

Let’s break down the different charging methods and see which one takes the least amount of time to fully charge your vehicle!

Charging with Tesla wall connector

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re using a wall connector at home, it will take you somewhere between six and 12 hours to fully charge your car, with some differences in the charging speed depending on the car model you own.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

In terms of mileage, this means you will get 44 miles of range per hour of charging time. This also means that the overnight charge of seven hours will get you a bit over 300 miles.

If you don’t already have it at home, you can purchase the wall connector for $400 and then hire a Tesla qualified electrician to install it for you.

This type of at-home charger is the most convenient and most cost-efficient way to charge your car, especially if you use your car daily for short to moderately long trips.

So if you own a Tesla or are thinking of getting one, consider this charging option.

Tesla J1772 Wall Connector $550.00 The Tesla Wall Connector is the best at-home charging solution for Tesla's vehicles. It will give you up to 44 miles of range per hour of charging, the fastest charging solution outside of the Supercharger network. Why we like it: Compatible with all Tesla models: Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y

Up to 44 miles of range per hour of charge

Indoor or outdoor installation

Over-the-air firmware updates via Wi-Fi Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Charging with Mobile connector

Image: KnowTechie

A good solution for those on the go is the Tesla mobile connector. You can charge your Tesla two to three miles per hour with a mobile connector.

And if a fully-charged Tesla ranges between 250 and 400 miles, this means that with a mobile connector, you will need between 80 to 200 hours of charging time to charge your Tesla fully.

True, this is the slowest and the least time-efficient solution there is. But if you only drive a little daily or need something to take with you at all times, mobile connectors are the way to go.

They are compatible with your standard 110-120V outlets so that you can use them anywhere. Also, you won’t need any special installation to use a connector.

Tesla Mobile Connector Recharge your Tesla at three miles per hour with the NEMA 5-15 adapter or up to 30 miles per hour with the NEMA 14-50 adapter, both are included in this handy mobile charging kit from Tesla. Why we like it: Enables charging when on extended road trips, from any US wall socket

Comes in a handy zipped bag

NEMA 5-15 and 14-50 adapters for different socket types Check Availability Check Availability at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Charging with Tesla Supercharger

Image: Unsplash

Tesla superchargers can charge your car battery about 200 miles of range per 15 minutes of charging time!

These are a fantastic option if you’re covering a lot of mileage. However, daily charging at a supercharging station isn’t the best idea as it can damage your Tesla battery over time.

If planning a long trip, make a supercharging station map to plan your mileage around it.

Plugshare

Third party chargers like Plugshare are another option for charging your Tesla.

Here, you can find a station you can use to charge your car battery according to your approximate location.

J1772 stations work with affordable SAE J1772 adapters, and 120V stations will work with the Tesla Mobile Connector, costing $230.

Tesla Mobile Connector Recharge your Tesla at three miles per hour with the NEMA 5-15 adapter or up to 30 miles per hour with the NEMA 14-50 adapter, both are included in this handy mobile charging kit from Tesla. Why we like it: Enables charging when on extended road trips, from any US wall socket

Comes in a handy zipped bag

NEMA 5-15 and 14-50 adapters for different socket types Check Availability Check Availability at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Now you know how to charge a Tesla

How long it will take to charge a Tesla battery depends on the charger type, the Tesla model you own, what percentage your car battery is, and the weather.

Tesla superchargers are the fastest option and can charge your car up to 200 miles in 15 minutes. However, they are not recommended for frequent use as they can damage your electric vehicle battery.

The next best option is wall connectors that charge your car up to 44 miles per charging hour. This option lets you fully charge a Tesla in six to eight hours.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news