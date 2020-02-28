Circadian City is a life-sim game where you even control your dreams

At PAX East this year, I’ve kept myself busy playing titles like Streets of Rage 4, Fall Guys, and, of course, Animal Crossing, but I was also on the search for a Stardew Valley-like game and I might have found that in Circadian City.

Developed by Nowhere Studios, Circadian City is a quaint, pixelated life sim that takes inspiration from games like Stardew Valley and even RimWorld, according to the developers. The person I spoke with noted that they could see the game continuing to evolve and plan to take players’ opinions into decisions when deciding where to take the game next.

In the game, you’ll be able to make friends with over 50 NPCs as well as develop relationships with many of them. Decisions you make will also help dictate your personality type (based on the Myers-Briggs test), which should prove extremely interesting.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Unlike games like Stardew Valley, Circadian City wants you to experience not only the “real world”, but the dream world as well. This means that when you go to sleep at night, instead of a cutscene that leads to morning, you’ll hop into dream sequences that are “mostly” procedurally generated and will be based on the decisions you made during the day.

I haven’t had the chance to play the title yet, but have watched quite a bit of gameplay here at PAX East and talked to the developer (which you can see in the video above, with more here), we’ll definitely update this once we get the chance to actually play.

Circadian City is scheduled for a Q1 release, so if this is something that seems interesting to you, you can find the Steam listing here.

What do you think? Is this something you feel you’d be interested in? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: