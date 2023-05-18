Comment GIFs make their long-awaited debut on Instagram

Instagram now allows users to comment on posts with GIFs. Company head Adam Mosseri confirmed this, reports Engadget. Mosseri announced the new feature on an Instagram Channels chat with CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

This is an exciting development, as it allows users to comment using different media types consistently. Having limitations when expressing yourself online can be annoying, so this is a welcome change.

So, how does it work? Once the GIF button is tapped, users can instantly access a list of animations to insert in their replies. This saves users from having to type out a lot of text, making it easier to respond with the right feeling.

Image; KnowTechie

This is not the first time Instagram has announced a feature using the Instagram Channels feature. As reported by TechCrunch, services such as Meta Verified, WhatsApp for Windows, and Chat Lock were launched similarly.

According to The Verge, Instagram previously started testing GIF comments with a limited test group but is now rolling it out globally, and users should have access to it now. If not, here’s a quick peek at how it functions:

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news